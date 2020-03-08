Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview March 9, 2020: Will Kartik come to Naira's rescue in the court?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Mr. Jhaberi will decide to bring Naira's past to the court in order to put her in the spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undergoing courtroom drama right now, however, there seems to be a lot more going along with it given Mr. Jhaberi's plotting and planning to prove Luv and Kush innocent for the sake of his own kid, Abhishek. We saw already how he hired a temp to kill the balloon seller, however, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) had an accident instead and that has left Naira (Shivangi Joshi) fuming in rage now that she knows he is behind it.

Now that she has told everyone that it is he who is responsible for the accident, she does so in the court as well, but fate has something else in store. In the promo ahead, we see how Mr. Jhaberi goes on to bring Naira's past and not just that, he in fact, also speaks about how she kept Kairav hidden from Kartik and that if he was there to testify, he too, would go ahead and speak the truth. Just then, we see everyone turn around post a voice they hear, leaving us wondering who that is.

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 7, 2020: Naira blames Jhaberi for Kartik’s accident)

Do you think Kartik will side with Naira and come to her rescue as always? Will this fight against the family ever come to an end or are there more complications to follow? Will justice be served to Trisha or will the three boys escape without any charges?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More