Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sirat to confess her feelings for Kartik

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set for another twist in the story.

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been some witnessing some high voltage drama these days. The show, which stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra in the lead, took a new twist after Sirat (played by Shivangi) got married to Ranveer (played by Karan). While it was a grand affair, Sirat still feels connected with Kartik (played by Mohsin) and the Goenka family. Meanwhile, Ranveer had started feeling insecure about Sirat and Kartik’s proximity which is likely to affect his married life.

In the coming episode, Ranveer is furious as he believes that Kartik and Sirat are staying in the same hotel room. However, Ranveer will host a grand masquerade theme party post their return to celebrate Sirat’s triumph. On the other hand, Sirat is still troubled by her feeling for Kartik and will decide to tell the truth to Ranveer. However, given the theme party, she will fail to recognise Ranveer and will end up confessing her feelings to Kartik instead. This will leave Kartik in extreme shock and he will seem to be disappointed by Sirat for not being a true friend to him.

Now it will be interesting to see if Kartik will be able to accept Sirat’s feeling towards him or will it mark the end of their friendship. On the other hand, will Sirat share her feelings with Ranveer in the upcoming episode and how will the latter react to this will be something that is likely to bring another big twist in the plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra can’t stop gushing about his role in YRKKH: This is not a run of the mill character

Credits :TellyChakkar

Share your comment ×