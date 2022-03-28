Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara and Abhimanyu get engaged; Latter dances with Anupama

The upcoming episode of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be the happiest day for Akshara and Abhimanyu, as the couple will finally get engaged with one another. In the episode, Abhimanyu is seen talking to someone about finding the person responsible for Manjari's accident. Aarohi overhears their conversation and is worried that soon Abhimanyu will get to know that she was behind the wheels and had hit Manjari. Just then, she hears Kairav on a call and enquires him. He takes her outside and she is shocked to see her car that she had left on an abandoned road.

Abhimanyu tells everyone that Manjari wants Akshara to sing her favourite song "Piya tose naina lage re". He tells her that Anupama will give her company and dance with her. Harshvardhan tells her that he saw the video that went viral and how people are trolling her for getting married again at this age. Abhimanyu tells him that love doesn't know age and people can fall in love at any age or stage in their life. Akshara too agrees with him.

Anupama then tells them that she was married at the right age and had kids too at the right age, but the once he cheated on her and left her all alone, and it took a lot of courage for her to move ahead. Everyone appreciates Anupama for showing so much courage. Abhimamyu then asks them to perform with Akshara behind the mic and Anupama dances to the song. She then calls Abhimanyu on the stage and they together dance to the song.

Later, Suhasini tells them that it's time for them to exchange the rings. The families are shocked when Kairav informs them that they have lost the rings. The Birlas taunt them for it and even the Goenkas tell them that they were very irresponsible. Just then Anupamaa shows them the rings and asks if they are the rings they are talking about. Anupama tells them that it was destiny who brought her to their home with the rings.

Akshara then goes down on her knees and Abhimanyu too sits with her and she puts the ring on his finger. Abhimanyu then makes her wear the ring by hanging down from a swing, similar to the way when Akshara confessed her love for him the first time. They seek blessings for everyone and Anupama bids adieu to them.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Anupamaa collab: Will Anupama resolve issues between Abhimanyu & Akshara?