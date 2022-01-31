Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara saves Abhimanyu from getting electrocuted at Makar Sankranti

The revelation of the love between Abhimanyu and Akshara has created a lot of drama. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Birlas and Goenkas will be coming together for the Makar Sankranti celebration. They come face-to-face and are shocked to see each other at the party. Other people at the party start talking about them and now, it will be entertaining to see how the new drama unfolds. Manish tries to control the situation and wishes them for Makar Sankranti, but Harshvardhan taunts him for this and challenges him for a kite flying competition.

Akshara feels that the situation will turn bad and asks others to join in. She convinces Abhimanyu too to ask his family to join in. Akshara then starts to dance "Teri hui meri zindagi" and Abhimanyu too joins her. She imagines both the families accepting their love and celebrating the festival together.

While everyone is busy flying kites, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to meet him. They fly a kite together when Akshara notices a live electric wire getting loose. She pushes Abhimanyu to save his life. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for saving his life yet again. But everyone comes there and people start taunting Akshara. They blame her for breaking her sister's marriage and call her shameless. They tell them that earlier people used to give their examples, but now both the sisters are nothing but a curse to their families. Abhimanyu couldn't take it anymore and asked them to keep quiet.

In the upcoming episodes, Manish will be seen apologizing to everyone present at the party and announcing that the Goenkas and Birlas will never come together for anything.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, and others.



Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu’s drastic step