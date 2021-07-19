  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik asks Ranveer to tell truth to Sirat

Kartik tries to convince Ranveer that Sirat only loves him and urges him to tell her the truth. Sirat realises Kartik knows the truth when Ranveer is admitted to the hospital.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:35 am
Kartik asks Ranveer to tell truth Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik asks Ranveer to tell truth to Sirat
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The upcoming episode of the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will have a major surprise that will leave the audience stunned. In the recent episode, it will be seen that Ranveer tells the truth about his ailment to Kartik. He will feel helpless as he is not able to aid Ranveer and Sirat. Ranveer is hurt to know about Sirat’s feelings for Kartik and hides his health condition from Sirat. 

Kartik will tell Ranveer that Sirat may have feelings for him, but she only loves Ranveer and she should know about his ailment. He adds that she will have so many questions after he is gone, hence she has the right to know the truth. But Ranveer fails to gather the courage to talk about his health to Sirat. 

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Sirat and Ranveer will go on a date, but Ranveer will fall unconscious there. He will be then admitted to hospital. There Sirat will get to know the fatal condition of Ranveer and she also realises that Kartik had known about it all along. 

Now the reaction of Sirat over the situation will be seen in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Ranveer and how Kartik will console Sirat.

The show is one of the most popular and long-running television shows, which is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions. The cast of the show includes Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ranveer's life in danger, Kartik comes to rescue

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

You may like these
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Ranveer is hurt after hearing Sirat’s truth; Duo meets with an accident
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik confronts Narendranath; Ranveer spots blood in his cough
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Narendranath plans to frame Kartik & Sirat; Banjaran makes a prediction
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat and Kartik get locked in a room
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Narendranath threatens Sirat; Kairav urges Kartik to call her for the part
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sirat distances herself from Kartik after Ranveer recovers from surgery