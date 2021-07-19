Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik asks Ranveer to tell truth to Sirat

Kartik tries to convince Ranveer that Sirat only loves him and urges him to tell her the truth. Sirat realises Kartik knows the truth when Ranveer is admitted to the hospital.

The upcoming episode of the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will have a major surprise that will leave the audience stunned. In the recent episode, it will be seen that Ranveer tells the truth about his ailment to Kartik. He will feel helpless as he is not able to aid Ranveer and Sirat. Ranveer is hurt to know about Sirat’s feelings for Kartik and hides his health condition from Sirat.

Kartik will tell Ranveer that Sirat may have feelings for him, but she only loves Ranveer and she should know about his ailment. He adds that she will have so many questions after he is gone, hence she has the right to know the truth. But Ranveer fails to gather the courage to talk about his health to Sirat.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Sirat and Ranveer will go on a date, but Ranveer will fall unconscious there. He will be then admitted to hospital. There Sirat will get to know the fatal condition of Ranveer and she also realises that Kartik had known about it all along.

Now the reaction of Sirat over the situation will be seen in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Ranveer and how Kartik will console Sirat.

The show is one of the most popular and long-running television shows, which is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions. The cast of the show includes Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ranveer's life in danger, Kartik comes to rescue

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×