Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik enquires about Sirat post his return to India

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan has been running for over a decade now and has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting storyline. So far, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we saw how Sirat’s (played by Shivangi) life took a massive turn with Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Mauri’s demise and how Kartik (played by Mohsin) was seen having her back.

The show witnessed a leap of late post which Kartik had shifted to London and the two are now having separate lives. In fact, Sirat has also changed her name to Sirat. Now while Kartik is back in India to surprise his family, he is also keen to know Sirat’s whereabouts. Besides, Kairav also told him that Sirat was always there when they needed her so now it's their turn to be there for her. Now, in the coming episode, we will see Kartik heading to the police station to get any information about Sirat.

While he fails to get any information, just when he will be about to leave, the police officer will get a call saying Simran, the girl who was arrested in the Ranveer Chauhan murder case. The girl happens to be Sirat who has changed her name and is now staying in Dalhousie. Kartik will overhear the conversation. Now it will be interesting to see if Kartik will travel to Dalhousie to meet Sirat and will the latter meet him in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

