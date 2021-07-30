Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Narendranath challenges Kartik to save Sirat as she gets arrested

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television which has managed to leave the audience intrigued with his interesting storyline. Starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, the family drama has come with some mind boggling twists over the years and it continues to keep up with the trajectory. So far we saw that Sirat’s (played by Shivangi Joshi) life has turned upside down after Ranveer’s (played by Karan Kundrra) demise.

While Ranveer’s family had kicked her out of the house, Narendranath has accused her of killing Ranveer and even filed a case against her. As a result, Sirat gets arrested. On the other hand, her nani, who she used to call Mauri has passed away as well. To note, she had asked Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) to promise her to take care of Sirat as her last wish. While Sirat is unaware of Mauri’s demise, Kartik will find it hard to gather the courage and break the news to Sirat. However, the latter faints after she sees Mauri for the last time at Goenka house.

Now in the upcoming episode, Sirat will be seen shifting to another jail. While Kartik is trying everything within his limit to save Sirat, Narendranath, on the other hand, has been making nasty plans to frame Sirat. This time, he will be seen challenging Kartik to save Sirat. It will be interesting to see if he will manage to prove Sirat innocent in Ranveer’s murder case.

