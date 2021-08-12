Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Dadi asks Sirat to get ready for puja but Manish puts a condition

Longest running family drama serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the audience on the edge of the seat. The makers are continuously bringing new twists. The current twist has left the audience shocked. Kartik was able to bring Sirat back from Dalhousie but Manish didn’t let her in. Seeing this Kartik tells the family that Sirat is his wife.

Hearing this family members were in shock and even Sirat. She wanted to say the truth and clear all doubts. They had to hear the family's taunt for this but Kartik tells Sirat that once everything is fine he will tell them the truth. Sirat doesn't seem very comfortable with the idea and decides to leave home, but the thought of Kartik going through all this alone made her stop. Later, Kairav tells them that he will sleep in their room. This makes Sirat and Kartik uncomfortable, but they let him sleep with him.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Dadi asks Sirat to get ready for puja at home. But Manish puts forth a condition that if she comes to attend the puja, he won't be a part of it. What will Kartik do now? To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada.

