Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Did Ranveer hear Sirat and Narendranath’s conversation?

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai current track is keeping the audience entertained. Sirat is trying all her best to save her marriage. Will she able to do that?

The family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing for a major drama. The current track shows that Sirat loves Kartik and not Ranveer. She has married him but it is after marriage she has realised her feeling for Kartik. She does not want to cheat Ranveer as he has just recovered from illness. His father Narendranath knows that Sirat is cheating on his son and also warns her for not doing so. The lead actress has also promised him that she will not do any wrong.

She is trying her best to save her marriage. She has cut off all ties with Kartik and is focused on Ranveer and his family. But Narendranath feels that she might break his son's heart. He threatens her that he will get her killed if she breaks his son's heart. Sirat, however, asks him to give her a chance and assures him that she will make everything right. While they were having this conversation, someone heard them. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ranveer is talking about betrayal and how he cannot forgive anyone who tries to cheat on him.

Did Ranveer hear everything that Sirat and Narendranath were talking about? To know what happens next keep watching the show. The show is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan in the lead role. And Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.

