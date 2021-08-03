Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kartik to return India after 6 months; Will he meet Sirat?

The longest-running family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been managing to keep the audience hooked to the television screen. The makers are bringing up new twists and turns in the show. The major twist they brought was Naira’s death which was a shock for the viewers and now, the show has taken 6 months leap. Kartik and Sirat are living in separate places now.

The current track shows Kartik has been in London all this while, and it seems after Sirat left, his family asked him to move there so that he can have a better life. But he will soon be going back to India. Meanwhile, Sirat has changed her name to Simran and is living and taking care of an old couple in Dalhousie who are florists. She is their helper and delivery girl too. Though both Kartik and Sirat are miles away from each other, they still remember and think well of each other.

One day, the old man asks Simran to call a number for the delivery of some flowers. She calls and hears Kartik’s voice. He took no time in recognizing her voice. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik has decided to come back to India but will he be able to find Sirat? To note, till now, viewers have seen that Sirat was arrested after Ranveer’s parents accused her of murdering him. To know what happens next, keep watching the serial.

