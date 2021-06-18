Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Mauri confronts Sirat over feelings for Kartik; Ranveer has a plan

Sirat has realized that she loves Kartik, but she does not tell anyone. Mauri confronts her but Ranveer overhears them.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running daily soaps on TV screens. The cast of the show is very talented and the audience loves the chemistry between the leads Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The recent plot of the show has made the audience very interested, thanks to its entertaining twists. It is shown that Sirat gets married to Ranveer, her first love, and leaves Kartik. But after the marriage, she realizes that she has fallen in love with Kartik. She does not tell this to anyone but Mauri confronts her as she believes this is the reason for which Sirat has been avoiding Kartik.

But the problem arises when Ranveer overhears the conversation between Mauri and Sirat. He decides to use the information against Sirat, so he invites the Goenka family over for dinner, for questioning Sirat. Manish refuses to go for dinner, so Kartik and the rest of the family go to Ranveer’s house. During the dinner, Ranveer’s father strikes up a conversation saying that Ranveer left his home for Sirat. He also asks if Sirat was in love with Ranveer, then why she agreed to the marriage with Kartik. In the precap, it is shown that Sirat accepts her love for Kartik as she says that she never realized when her friendship turned into love. But she will accept it in front of everyone or not is yet to be determined.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus and has a list of talented actors like Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

