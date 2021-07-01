Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Narendranath threatens Sirat; Kairav urges Kartik to call her for the part

Sirat decides to keep her feelings for Kartik aside and give priority to Ranveer. Kairav asks Kartik to invite Sirat to Manish and Swarna's anniversary party but Narendranath answers the call.

In the recent plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat seems confused about her feelings for Kartik. She decides to dismiss her feelings for Kartik and focus on Ranveer. Sirat doubts herself for thinking in this way. She feels that she was in love with Ranveer, then she got engaged to Kartik, and now she married Ranveer but she feels attracted to Kartik.

She discusses her dilemma with Mauri, who tells her that she is just going through a bad phase in her life. Mauri consoles her and tells her not to doubt herself. In another scene, Ranveer’s father threatens Sirat that he will kill her if she breaks Ranveer’s heart. On the other hand, Kartik is stressed due to Sirat's changed behavior towards him.

In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and the Goenka family plan to celebrate Manish and Swarna's wedding anniversary. Kartik’s son Kairav urges Kartik to call Sirat for the party in the Goenka mansion. When Kartik calls Sirat, Narendranath is present in front of Sirat, so he picks up the call and tells Sirat to talk to Kartik in front of him. Will Sirat go for the anniversary party or will she stay back remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show features popular actors like Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

