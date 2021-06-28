Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Ranveer's life in danger, Kartik comes to rescue

The popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been managing to keep the audience glued to television. The makers have once again brought a major twist to the story.

The longest-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audience a lot by bringing new twists. The show is keeping its audience hooked to television. The famous on-screen pair Sirat and Kartik is loved by viewers a lot. Recently, we saw Sirat has finally confessed her feeling for Kartik to Ranveer. She said that she is only doing so because she wants to be honest in their marriage. However, things don't go down well with Ranveer because he gets unconscious after hearing this.

When Ranveer's father finds him lying on the ground, he suspects it's because of Sirat and also tells her that he knows how she feels for Kartik. They take Ranveer to a hospital, where the doctors say they want to do surgery and need an injection before doing it. If Ranveer doesn't get it, his life will be in danger. Unable to find it anywhere, Sirat posts it on social media, and luckily Kartik comes to their rescue. However, Sirat still doesn't know that it was him who helped her out.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik asks Sirat if they are friends because she keeps hiding things from him. It will be interesting to see what she replies.

The show is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

