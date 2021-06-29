Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sirat distances herself from Kartik after Ranveer recovers from surgery

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are bringing more drama to the serial. Sirat is currently seen in guilt and does not want to create more problems for Ranveer. So, she takes a major decision in her life.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is managing to keep the audience hooked to the television screen. The show’s lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan are entertaining with their performance. The makers are now gearing up to bring more twists in the show. Viewers have seen Sirat had confessed her feelings for Kartik to Ranveer. After which he fell unconscious. But lucky for her, Ranveer did not hear the entire conversation. He was hospitalised and his condition is getting worse. Doctors have suggested surgery for him.

He undergoes surgery and it was successful. But once he wakes up after the surgery, he asks Sirat what she wanted to talk about, but looking at what happened with him, she decided to not say anything. She is feeling guilty after seeing his condition and does not want him to suffer. And Ranveer’s father knows about her feeling and wants to use them to get rid of Sirat. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat tells Kartik that to save her marriage she will not be meeting him anymore.

Will Kartik let his friend go? How will this affect her relationship with Kairav? Also, since Ranveer's father knows the truth, will he tell everyone about it? To know what happens next keep watching the serial.

The show is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

