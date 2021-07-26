Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sirat gets arrested in Ranveer’s death case

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, has managed to win millions of hearts with its intriguing storyline. The show has been witnessing some mind boggling twists in the plot ever since Karan Kundrra became a part of the show. And while he has recently bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Hai, his exit has brought a new twist in the story. So far we saw, while Sirat (played by Shivangi) was married to Ranveer (played by Karan), Kartik (played by Mohsin) has emerged as the lady’s biggest support.

However, recently Ranveer’s demise has left Sirat’s world upside down. Not just she is being blamed for Ranveer’s demise, his family has also thrown Sirat out of the house. This isn’t all. While Kartik came out to her support and wanted to keep her at the Goenka house, his family is reluctant about letting Sirat stay with them. Following this, Sirat told Kartik that she will leave with Mauri. However, much to everyone shock, the police will reach the Goenka house searching for Sirat.

This will happen because of the complaint filed against her by Narendranath. Now in the upcoming episode, while Kartik will try his best to defend and save Sirat, she will be arrested and will be seen behind the bars. But her woes won’t ned here as she is likely to get another jolt as well soon. Looks like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to witness another massive twist in the coming days.

