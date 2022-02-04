Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Abhimanyu quits Birla Hospital; Akshara sees Anisha at a cafe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing a massive plot twist with the love confession by Akshara and Abhimanyu. In the recent episode, there was a big drama in the Birla house. The episode began with Abhimanyu talking to Anisha and asking her to calm down. He is worried about her and feels they should inform others about her.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is seen bragging about how he fired Akshara from the hospital. He tells the family that a guitar player had no business in a reputed hospital like theirs. He tells them that she is very stubborn and handed over her resignation letter to him saying that he can't fire her. Abhimanyu heard it all, and threw a lamp in anger. He tells Harshvardhan that the woman he is referring to is the love of his life, and he should talk about her with respect.

Later, he tells Anand that he is quitting the hospital. Hardhvardhan asks him why he always keeps threatening them. Abhimanyu tells Manjari to not stop him this time. He tells them that he has a few pending surgeries and he will leave once his work is done.

Later, Neil calls up Akshara and asks her to be with Abhimanyu. A disturbed Abhimanyu comes out of the hospital for fresh air. He hears Akshara's voice and follows it. Akshara asks him if he has thought about it. Abhimanyu tells her that he became a doctor to help the needy and he can do that anywhere. Akshara then asks him if that is all that is disturbing him. Abhimanyu remembers Anisha's incident and wants to share it with her, but he gets a call for the surgery and he leaves.

After a while, Abhimanyu gives his ID back to Anand. He tells him that he will finish the formalities and leave. Aarohi comes to Abhimanyu and tells him that she and Akshara have sorted their differences and she won't be working under him. Abhimanyu wishes her the best and tells her to treat Akshara better because she loves her. Aarohi then finds Abhimanyu's stethoscope and goes after him to give it back. She hears Abhimanyu talking to someone about her wrist and promises to meet her at some cafe. Aarohi calls Akshara and asks her to meet at the same cafe. Akshara is shocked that Aarohi is doubting Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, he meets Anisha at the cafe and tells her that they should inform the others about her, but she tells him that she will kill herself if he does so. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Akshara bumps into Anisha at the cafe.



