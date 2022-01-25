Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Abhimanyu reveals Aarohi's lies; Latter blames everyone for her actions

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Birlas and Goenkas will finally get to know the truth about Aarohi. As the episode starts, Abhimanyu is seen telling Aarohi that he was never hers and that even she never loved him. He tells her that she is selfish and all that she has ever cared about is herself.

He reveals to the family that it was not Aarohi but Akshara who saved his life during the fire at the camp. He also revealed that on her wedding day, Aarohi had flown out of the city to give an exam for MD and left Akshara to cover up for her. He tells her Akshara truly loves him because despite knowing the truth, she kept quiet so that her sister gets what she wants.

The family then questions Aarohi about all that she did and for keeping it hidden from them. She tells them that she never lied to them, but it was them who assumed everything on their own. Manjari then tells her that she is guessing that she did not persuade Akshara on talking for Abhimanyu, when Ruby had filed a molestation case against him. Kairav tells her that it was Akshara and she went against the family for it.

But Aarohi blamed everyone in the family and says that because of the former's competitiveness she had to do whatever she can for an MD degree. It was for the hospital's good PR which the family was always concerned about that she took such a step. The family still questioned her but Akshara stopped them saying that they all are at fault.

Aarohi tells Akshara that she doesn't want her to show greatness and instead tell the family what she is doing at the temple with Abhimanyu. Latter requests Akshara to speak up and tells her that they won't get another chance. He leaves from there after waiting for Akshara to say something. Akshara then stops him from going.



