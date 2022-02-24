Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Abhimanyu saves Manish’s life; Akshara feels guilty

The upcoming episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will show that Manish is admitted to the hospital. The episode starts with Abhimanyu telling Harshvardhan that if he returns to the Birla hospital then so should Akshara. He tells him that he needs to make two offer letters, one for him and one for Akshara because the hospital needs her.

Akshara and Kairav tell each other that they wouldn't have forgiven themselves if something had happened to Manish. Later, the family comes, and Swarna tells Akshara that she shouldn't worry about what happened, but should be happy that Abhimanyu saved Manish and hugs her. Anisha sees this and wishes that her mother too showed the same kind of love to her. Akshara goes to her and tells her all mothers are the same and she should just try her best.

Akshara then goes to Manish's room and Abhimanyu lets her in. He tells her that Manish will be fine and also that he is strongly reacting to her song. Manish comes to his senses and remembers what happened between him and Akshara. Abhimanyu asks to check the pulse but he refuses. Abhimanyu then tells him that he is asking for it as his doctor. He asks Akshara to let Manish rest.

Anisha takes some cookies for her mom. Mahima is happy to see that but she refuses to forgive her.

Manish tells her that with his family around he is always happy. Abhimanyu then asks them to leave. Manish requests him if he can talk to his wife and mother. Manish tells his wife that life is very unpredictable and he doesn't want his kids to be upset because of him.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she doesn't want her family to suffer because of her. She tells him she never knew that her family would have to pay the price because of her love. Abhimanyu is shocked to hear her words.

