Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Goenkas start prep for Manish and Swarna's wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the audiences hooked on to the television screens. Sirat is avoiding Kartik as she wants to save her marriage with Ranveer. She asked for another chance from Ranveer's father and has prioritised Ranveer and his family over everything else. But Narendranath does not keep quiet. He doesn't like Sirat and wants to throw her out of the house. Meanwhile, Ranveer is unaware of his father’s intention.

Recently, we saw that Kairav speaks to Sirat and tells her that he misses her a lot. When he gives the phone to Kartik, Sirat ignores him and asks Ranveer to talk to him. Kairav tells everyone that Sirat has changed a lot now. Later, Manish asks Kartik to talk to Sirat about the boxing team otherwise he will have to handle things his way. Kartik calls Sirat but is not able to talk to her because of the disturbance in the house.

While on the other hand, Narendranth is planning to collect proof against Sirat, so that he can show Ranveer that she is betraying him. He is keeping a tab on her phone calls. He gets upset after knowing that Kartik and Sirat did not indulge in a conversation.

Meanwhile, the Goenkas are gearing up for Manish and Swarna's wedding. While everyone is excited about it, Kairav is waiting for Sirat to come home. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ranveer brings Sirat to the Goenkas villa and leaves her and Kartik surprised. What will Sirat do now?