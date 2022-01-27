Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Harshvardhan angry with Abhimanyu; Aarohi wants Akshara to be punished

In the recent episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara finally accepted her love for Abhimanyu. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu brought Akshara home and is checking if she is fine. Akshara wakes up and asks if Aarohi is ok and Abhimanyu tells her that she is fine. He asks how she is feeling.

Manish refers to Abhimanyu as "doctor sahab" and asks Kairav to let him go and even gives him a fee. Abhimanyu tells him that he is family and also calls Manish as "bade papa". Manish gets angry and asks him to leave. Seeing the situation, Akshara asks Abhimanyu to go and promises to call him the next morning. Abhimanyu is happy that this is the first time Akshara has said that she will call him. He also tells her that she showed great courage by accepting that she loves him and asks her to not be weak. Manish pushes him out of the house. Abhimanyu walks back home barefoot.

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan is very upset about all that happened at the temple. He tells the Birlas that he knew Akshara was full of drama, but never realised Aarohi can betray them. He remembers what Neil had told him about the wedding and slaps him. He calls him an orphan and tells him that he doesn't care about his actions. The family tries to calm him down. When Abhimanyu returns home, Harshvardhan stops him at the entrance and tells him that he is not welcome anymore. He asks him to go back to the Goenkas.

In another scene, Akshara tries to apologise to Manish but Aarohi interrupts her. She again blames Akshara for taking away her mother and now Abhimanyu. Kairav stopped her and said Sirat's death was an accident. He says that she is just insulting her by bringing her in each and every conversation. Aarohi then tells Manish that what she did was for her career and nothing else, but what Akshara did has affected their family's reputation. Aarohi tells them that if they want to punish her, they should also punish Akshara. The show features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and others.



