Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Journalist tries to trap Kartik; Mauri breathes her last

The longest-running family drama soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting exciting with each passing day. The show continues to remain one of the most-watched content on television and the audience loves Sirat-Kartik pair. However, the current track is showing that Ranveer has died and all blame is on Sirat. Ranveer’s father has accused her of killing his son and also got her arrested. Kartik, who is her good friend, is trying his best to get her release.

When Sirat was arrested Kartik's name was too got dragged in it because as per the complaint Sirat poisoned Ranveer so that she can be with Kartik. Kartik decides to speak to a journalist and asks her to go live because he fears that she might twist his words later. He then sees Ranveer's mobile with her and feels that she might use it against them, he smartly spills water on it because of which the phone switches off. He answers all her questions without any fear but gets stuck when she asks him if he was there with Sirat in her room the day Ranveer died.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Mauri asks Kartik to promise her that he will take care of Sirat always. Mauri breathes her last. With Mauri gone, Sirat will be all alone. How will Kartik help her? The show features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, and Niyati Joshi.

