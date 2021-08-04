Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik and Sirat live separately; Former overhears about Simran

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently took a six months leap. It is shown that Sirat starts living a separate life in Dalhousie as Simran. Kartik also goes to London and starts his new life over there. In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Kartik decides to surprise his family by coming back to India without letting anyone know.

It is shown that Kairav makes a beautiful painting of him and Kartik becomes delighted on receiving the gift. Later, Kartik tells everyone that he has some important work that needs his attention, but everyone knows that he wants to look for Sirat. Kairav supports him and says that she was always there when they needed him, hence it is now his turn to be there for her assistance.

Kartik gets disappointed when he gets no information about Sirat from the police station. Just then the police get a call and are informed about a girl named Simran, who was arrested in the Ranveer Chauhan murder case. They get to know that Sirat is now living in Dalhousie and she had come to visit their police station. Kartik overhears the conversation.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes if Kartik will go looking for Sirat in Dalhousie.