Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik confronts Narendranath; Ranveer spots blood in his cough

Kartik gets to know about the plans of Narendranath and asks him to leave. Ranveer asks Sirat to remarry if something happens to him.

The upcoming episodes of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase a major twist in the plot. Narendranath is seen very happy about his plan going well as he had got Kartik and Sirat’s pictures clicked. He wants to convince his son Ranveer that Sirat is cheating on him. But Sirat is saved at the last moment as Kartik gets hold of the photographer who has been clicking their pictures and gets him to confess it.

Kartik confronts Narendranath about his evil plan and tells him that he knows about his actions. Narendranath gets frustrated and says that he will take revenge on Sirat, so Kartik asks him to leave. Later, it will be seen that Ranveer spots blood in his cough and he gets scared seeing this. He immediately calls up his doctor and tells him about what happened. The doctor suggests Ranveer to get some tests done. When Sirat will see blood near his mouth, he convinces her that it is not what she is thinking.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Ranveer asks Sirat to remarry if something happens to him. What will be Sirat’s reaction will be seen in the next episodes of the show.

The actors of the show include Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra.

