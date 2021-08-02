Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik gets Sirat out of jail; She leaves Goenka villa secretly

In the recent episode, we have seen that Sirat was put behind bars for the accusation of murder of her husband. Kartik is seen helping her with the case. At the same time, Mauri also passes away. Kartik puts all his efforts to get Sirat out of jail for getting her in time for the last rites of Mauri. It is shown that the police is going to transfer her to another jail but Kartik is able to get her out before it’s too late.

Sirat becomes very emotional as she performs the last rites of her grandmother. Kartik consoles her and takes her to the Goenka Villa. He asks her to stay in the guest room and tells her that he had promised Mauri and Ranveer, that he would be taking care of her.

Manish dislikes Kartik’s behavior towards Sirat and questions him for bringing her to Goenka's house. Sirat overhears their conversation and decides to take her leave. She leaves a note for Kartik, thanking him for everything he has done for her, and also wrote an apology for making him go through so much difficulty.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes if Kartik will be able to find Sirat or he will lose her forever. The lead pair of the show is played by the talented actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. It is one of the longest-running and most popular shows on television screens. It is produced under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.

