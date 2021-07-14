Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik is shocked after Ranveer tells him he is going to die

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading for a major twist. Ranveer has already heard Sirat’s confession and is heartbroken. He does not know how to react or whether to ask her or not?

The longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be witnessing a major drama in the upcoming episodes. Currently, the show is focussing on Sirat, Ranveer, and Kartik life. Sirat loves Kartik but cannot say the truth to Ranveer as he has recently recovered from illness. However, the makers have now planned to show a high voltage drama in the show. It looks like Ranveer track will end soon. Recently, viewers saw that Ranveer had heard Sirat’s confession and is heartbroken.

He returns home directly without telling Sirat. In the current episode, we saw both also met with an accident while they were on their way to meet Kartik. But luckily Kartik came to save them. After the accident, Ranveer apologises to Sirat for his behaviour. Everything seems to be going well. The three of them were having quite fun, and Ranveer even tells Kartik that they are lucky to have a friend like him. But he is worried that things are not looking good for him. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik finds Ranveer running on the road and asks him what's wrong. Ranveer tells him that he is going to die and even shows the blood coming out of his mouth.

How will Kartik react to this? Will he tell Sirat about it? The show is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

