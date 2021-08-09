Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik is worried about Sirat for missing the 3rd court date

In the recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is shown that Sirat is living in Dalhousie as Simran. Kartik goes there under the disguise of Raj to find her and take her back with him. He is worried that Sirat might get into trouble as she has already missed the court dates. He wants her to not miss another court date. He feels responsible for taking care of her as he had promised the same to Ranveer and Mauri.

Kartik also feels that Sirat is also letting go of her dreams because of the things that happened after the death of Ranveer. He feels that Sirat should not live in hiding and should come out in public and let the world know that she is innocent. But Sirat says that she is very happy with her new life and she does not want to create any more trouble for him as well as his family. Unable to convince Sirat to come with him, he decides to leave without her.

Sirat decides to follow him but what is in her mind will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. Will Kartik be able to convince her to come back with him and fulfill her dreams?