Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Manish asks Kartik to leave town; Sirat to be shifted to another jail

It is a very difficult time for Sirat in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as she has been accused of the murder of her husband Ranveer. Narendranath is leaving no stone unturned to make her stay behind bars. But Kartik is helping her out in the crucial situation. Manish will be asking him to stay away from her and the case until she is released. He also asks him to go out of town for the time being.

But Kartik refuses and tells him that he has promised Ranveer and Mauri that he will be taking care of her. He had promised to not let her fight the situation alone. Later, it will be shown that Narendranath will be calling Kartik and he will tell him that Sirat will be soon shifted to another jail and once she is there, then getting her out of the jail will be almost impossible.

Hearing this, Kartik immediately goes to the police station, but they don't allow him to talk to her. Now it will be seen in the upcoming episodes what Kartik will do to save Sirat.