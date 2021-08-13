Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Media gathers outside Goenka villa; How will Kartik save Sirat?

Kartik and Sirat of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are living a lie. Kartik has said that he is married to Sirat so that he can save her. Manish is not very much happy with their marriage as he does not like Sirat at all. And Sirat is also comfortable with the lie and tries her best to convince Kartik to say the truth. But he said no. In fact, Kartik tells her that she is his responsibility and he will take care of her.

Later, Dadi gifts jewelry and sindoor to Sirat and asks her to get ready for puja at home. Already Manish has said that he will not attend the puja if Sirat comes. But somehow Kartik makes him understand. Sirat on other hand is very confused and is not liking at all. She thinks that this is cheating with the emotions of the family members. While Sirat was confused about what to do, Kartik tells her it's ok if she doesn't want to be a part of it. But Sirat gets ready and participates in the puja.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that the media comes outside the Goenka villa and wants to speak to Sirat and Kartik. How will Kartik save Sirat now? The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada.

