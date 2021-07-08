Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Narendranath plans to frame Kartik & Sirat; Banjaran makes a prediction

Narendranath locks Kartik and Sirat in a room to frame them and show pictures at the party. A banjaran predicts Sirat’s future with someone’s name starting with the letter ‘K.’

In the upcoming episode of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Sirat will be getting more indications of her future with Kartik. In the last few episodes, Narendranath wants to frame her for cheating. He wants to make Ranveer feel that his wife is cheating on him with Kartik. At the party for Manish and Swarna, he pushes her towards Kartik, and when he saves her from falling, a photographer clicks their pictures.

Narendra is happy that he has got all the evidence for proving his fake story. He decides to show the pictures to everyone at the party. Later it will be shown he locks them in a room, and he gets pictures when they come out of the room together.

There will be a surprise entry of a banjaran in the show. She is the same banjaran who had predicted her future before. When she comes, she tells Sirat that she will be starting her life very soon with a person whose name starts with K.

The upcoming episodes will unfold the future of Sirat. It will also be seen if Narendranath will be able to frame her for cheating or he fails.

The show is among the prominent shows on TV. It comprises a talent pool of actors including Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

