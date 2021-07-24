Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Narendranath plots against Sirat to accuse her of Ranveer’s murder

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone through a major twist with the sudden death of the Sirat’s husband Ranveer. Sirat is shocked on hearing about Ranveer's ailment and his consequent death. Her problems seem to increase as Ranveer’s family creates trouble in her life. Her mother-in-law will be seen talking rudely to her, but Sirat will be still caring for her and making efforts to assist them.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Sirat will find a message of Ranveer in which he had asked her to win the championship. Hence Sirat will decide to fulfill his wish. In another scene it will be shown that Narendranath will meet Ranveer’s doctor and ask him the make changes in the report. He asked his doctor to make changes from lead poisoning to make it poisoning. He wants to prove in court that Sirat is the murderer of Ranveer. As the news of her being the murderer goes viral, Ranveer’s mother throws her out of the house.

It will be shown that Sirat is at Goenka house and about to leave with Mauri, when police reaches to arrest her. It will be seen in the upcoming episodes how Sirat will be saved from going to jail.

The show features actors including Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, and Niyati Joshi.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer’s family blames Kartik and Sirat for his demise