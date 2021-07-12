Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Ranveer is hurt after hearing Sirat’s truth; Duo meets with an accident

Ranveer realises the truth about Sirat’s feelings for Kartik and takes her with himself to tell the truth to Kartik.

The upcoming episode of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be full of drama as Ranveer discovers Sirat’s secret. In the previous episode, it was shown that Ranveer spots blood in his cough and gets worried. He also asks Sirat to remarry if something happens to him. It will be seen that the wedding functions of Manish and Swarna are over and Ranveer decides to go back home. Kartik stops them and tells them that they should wait for others to wake up.

Later Kartik gets a call from the sponsors and Sirat joins them on the Ranveer’s insisting. In another scene, Sirat wishes to meet Kairav. Ranveer will be hearing a voice recording on his phone, where Sirat had confessed to have feelings for Kartik. He feels heartbroken on hearing this and goes back home immediately without telling her. Sirat looks for him everywhere and finally returns home when Ranveer’s mother tells her that he is already at home.

When Sirat reaches home, Ranveer confronts her by telling her that he knows the truth about her and says he will be telling the truth to Kartik. He also forces Sirat to come to meet Kartik. In the next episode, it will be shown that Ranveer and Sirat, meet with an accident.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest going and highly popular shows on the television screen. The show is produced under the banner Director's Kut Productions and stars popular actors including Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

