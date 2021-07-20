Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Ranveer tries to convince Kartik to take care of Sirat after he is gone

Sirat enjoys date with Ranveer, but he becomes unconscious and she takes him to the hospital. The doctor tells her that Kartik already knew the truth.

The recent episodes of the daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will come up with a major twist with the fatal disease of Ranveer. It is shown that Ranveer has only a few days to live. Hence, he is seen trying to make all attempts to make Sirat’s life comfortable once he is gone. He will be seen trying to convince Kartik to take care of her after he is gone. But Kartik will tell him that Sirat loves him deeply and he should come clean of his illness to her.

Later it will be seen that he will be asking his father to remove the hatred he has for Sirat. Ranveer and Sirat will be going on a date and he will also gift her a beautiful bracelet as a token of his love for her. They enjoy a romantic dance together, but after some time, Ranveer falls down and become unconscious.

In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that the doctors will tell Sirat that Kartik already knew about the illness of Ranveer. She becomes shocked and questions Kartik about not telling the truth to her. Now the audience will see in the future episodes what will Kartik tell Sirat and her reaction about knowing the whole truth.

The show is produced under the banner of Rajan Shahi banner Director's Kut Productions and it is one of the longest-running television shows. The main actors of the show are Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi and Karan Kundrra.

