Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat and Kartik get locked in a room

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is showing Manish and Swarna’s wedding preparation. The families are very excited for this marriage

The longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is bringing up new twists for the audience. The show showing Sirat is trying to hide her feeling for Kartik as she is now married to Ranveer. She does not want to cheat him and in this process, she ends all her ties with Kartik. She is avoiding him and not also talking to him. While on the other side, Goneka’s have begun the for Swarna and Manish’s wedding. The family is very much excited.

Sirat has also finally realised that not talking to Kartik or cutting off all ties with him and his family is not going to help her in any way. She felt they are too good and kind and she shouldn't spoil her relationship with them. She starts to enjoy Manish and Swarna's wedding ceremony and also apologises to Kartik for saying what she said. But Kartik tells her that he is her friend and he understands her quite well. Both were happy.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik goes to check on Sirat if she is fine and someone locks them inside the room. Both become tensed and start thinking how to come out. Is it Ranveer's father who is trying to create a rift between his son and Sirat? To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

