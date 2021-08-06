Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat asks Kartik to leave but he tells her his family is in trouble

In the recent episodes of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is shown that Sirat is living as Simran in Dalhousie and Kartik gets information about her whereabouts. Hence, he goes there and introduces himself as Raj to the landlords of Sirat. He tells them that he is college friend of hers. Hence, the old couple invite him to their anniversary celebrations. Kartik joins them for the party.

Later, Sirat asks Kartik to not go after her as she does not want to meet him. Kartik tells her that he only came because he was concerned about her and also because she had missed two of her court dates. He also tells her that his family is in grave trouble and only she can save them.

In the future episode, it will be shown that Kartik decides to take his leave from the old couple’s house. They ask her to go after him and help him. We will see in the later episodes if Sirat will be able to stop Kartik on time or not. Also, we will find out what is the problem that is troubling the Goenka family and how Sirat can save them.