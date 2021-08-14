Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat promises to prove her innocence in Ranveer's murder case in 1 week

The longest-running family drama serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the audience at the edge of the seat. The makers are bringing continuously twists and entertaining viewers. The current track is showing Kartik has lied to everyone that Sirat is his wife and will stay in the same house. Manish is not happy and tries to insult her but Kartik stopped him. Even Sirat is also not happy with the lie and tries to say the truth but again Kartik stopped her.

But when Dadi asked her to be a part of the puja as Kartik's wife, she did not have a choice. Sirat participated in the puja, but just then the media comes outside their house and starts calling out her and Kartik's names. While Manish gets angry because of all this, Kartik tries to calm him down and tells him that he is being very unfair. Later, Sirat faces the media, but she very confidently tells them that she did not murder Ranveer and that she will prove it in one week.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat tells the same thing to Goenka and they agree. Also, Kairav hears her and Kartik talking about their fake marriage. What will they do now? To know what happens next keep watching the show.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada.

