Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Sirat realises her feelings for Kartik & starts avoiding him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a new twist in the show as Sirat realises that she has feelings for Kartik.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and popular daily soaps. The show has a huge fan following and people love to see the chemistry between the leads of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The recent plot of the show came as a shocker for the fans rooting for Sirat and Kartik’s marriage as she gets married to her former love Ranveer. But there is a new twist in the show, as we will see Sirat is going through major turmoil.

This is because she has realised that she has fallen in love with Kartik, but she refuses to accept her feelings. She feels that if she goes on the honeymoon with Ranveer, she will stop having these feelings for Kartik. But unfortunately, Ranveer’s mother becomes unwell and they cancel their honeymoon.

In another scene, it is shown that Kartik gets a major opportunity of sponsoring the Udaipur Girls Boxing Team and he decides to involve Ranveer and Sirat in the project. Hence, he tries to reach out to Sirat, but she does not pick his call. Thus, he decides to go and meet her, but again she refuses to meet him. She asks Ranveer to tell Kartik that she has a bad headache, but Kartik overhears this.

Now how will Kartik react to Sirat’s behaviour and will it affect their friendship? It will also be interesting to see if Sirat will be accepting her feelings for Kartik and tell him about it.

