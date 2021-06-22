Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Suhasini thinks Sirat, Kartik are married as she suffers from memory loss

Sirat and Kartik's chemistry in the show is appreciated by the viewers. The makers are trying to keep the audiences hooked to the show.

One of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to entertain the audience with many twists. The chemistry of Naira and Kartik was loved by fans and they even demanded her character to be brought back to the show. But to add more excitement, makers ended her character and introduced Sirat. Currently, Sirat is married to Ranveer (Karan Kundrra), and is trying to start her new life.

Recently, we have seen Mauri question Sirat about her behaviour towards Kartik and even confront her about her feelings for him. Sirat is confused as she is still struggling to accept that she loves Kartik. On the other hand, Ranveer also overhears Mauri and Sirat’s conversation. Also, Ranveer's father is trying to make Sirat confess her love for Kartik. And now to add more trouble for her, Ranveer's grandmother Suhasini has lost her memory and thinks that Sirat and Kartik are married.

Suhasini also gifts Sirat some bangles and asks her to take those to their room and promises her that she will throw a grand reception for them. What will Sirat do now? What will she tell Ranveer? To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Karan Kundrra among others.

