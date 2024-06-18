Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Episode Update, June 18: Abhira passes law exam with distinction

In today's episode, Ruhi questions Abhira about her relationship with Armaan. She asks if Abhira truly believes she can be happy with him, pointing out that Armaan is family-oriented and simple, whereas Abhira is quite the opposite.

Ruhi emphasizes that their different upbringings and personalities will inevitably lead to numerous challenges in their future together. Abhira is taken aback by Ruhi's blunt assessment.

Armaan is determined to seek Abhira's forgiveness

Following this, Abhira tells Armaan to go back home. He pleads with her to forgive him, asking why she is avoiding him and not following her heart. He confesses his love for her, but Abhira remains unmoved.

She asserts that she cannot trust him based on his sweet words alone. Armaan, determined, declares he won't leave until she forgives him, insisting he can't bear to lose her.

Abhira's success brings joy and tension to the household

Meanwhile, Madhav informs Abhira that she has passed her law exam with distinction. Armaan is elated by the news, and Madhav decides to cook a celebratory meal for her. Armaan praises Abhira for fulfilling Akshara's dream by excelling in her exam.

Elsewhere, Krish, Kiara, Manoj, Charu, and Manisha celebrate Abhira's achievement. Kaveri, curious about the festivities, learns from Sanjay that Madhav sent sweets to mark Abhira's success and vows to teach Madhav a lesson.

Vidya's orders for Armaan's return amid Ruhi's business concerns

Vidya instructs Krish, Kiara, and Aryan to bring Armaan back. In another part of the house, Ruhi expresses her desire to help Manish with his business, feeling troubled by his financial difficulties. As she contemplates Armaan, she decides to focus on her own path.

Armaan's love clashes with Abhira's distrust as Ruhi discovers living situation

Back with Abhira, she urges Armaan to change his clothes, but he responds that he needs nothing but her. Abhira insists that his stubbornness won't earn her trust, leaving Armaan disheartened. Later, Ruhi accidentally encounters Armaan and learns that Abhira and Madhav are living together.

Emotional turmoil unfolds amidst Abhira's success celebration

Ruhi inquires if Abhira rejected Armaan's love, and Arman affirms his intention to win her over. He asks about Ruhi's well-being, to which she responds by urging him to stop worrying about her. Meanwhile, Krish, Klara, Charu, and Aryan plan a surprise for Abhira.

Madhav organizes a celebration of her success, but Abhira finds herself missing Armaan amidst the festivities. Madhav, along with Krish, Charu, Aryan, and Kiara, throw a party in honor of Abhira's achievement.

The episode concludes with the party in full swing, marking Abhira's academic triumph but also highlighting the unresolved tensions in her relationships.

