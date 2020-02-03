Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, 3 February, 2020: Naira is infuriated by Surekha

Kush decides to confess the truth. Later, Surekha gets mad at Naira's question.

The episode starts with Naira seeing Trisha's clothes and shouting to take them away. The inspector enquires Kartik and Naira about Trisha's phone. Naira requests him to make them talk to the truck driver once. He agrees and leaves for the Goenka house for the inquiry. Manish and Akhilesh provide whole information to him and asks to find the culprit as soon as possible. Kairav tells Vansh about the chips packet and goes to ask Luv and Kush about the same.

On the other hand, Luv relaxes Kush to not get scared as they will be safe. They get worried to see Kairav and Vansh listening to their conversation, but instead of this Vansh asks them about the tree. Luv makes an excuse to save themselves. Later, Kartik and Naira ask the truck driver about the information, but he says that he is innocent on which they also believe. Naira cries thinking about Trisha.

Goenka's discusses about her then only Kartik and Naira reaches home. They get shocked to hear that Trisha had been molested by someone. Kush feels guilty for the act, while Naira blames herself for not taking care of her. They act fine in front of Kairav. Kairav and Kartik tries to calm her. Kush asks Luv to confess the crime. Naira receives a piece of evidence from the inspector which belongs to the criminal.

Abhishek tells Kush to not confess anything as they will be going to trouble them. Naira arrives at the same moment and gets surprised to see Abhishek wearing the same locket. When Naira questions him about this Surekha gets enraged at her for suspecting her sons. Naira apologizes to Luv, Kush, and Abhishek for asking the wrong question.

Will Surekha be proven wrong soon after knowing her son's crime? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

