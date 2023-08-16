Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 16: Akshara swears to punish Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th August 2023 written update: The Episode starts with Akshara crying and hearing Abhinav calling her out. She continues crying that she can hear his voice but cannot see him. She shuts her ears and Manish comes to handle her. She tells him that she feels she will go and she knows Abhinav will not come back but she can hear his voice. Manish tells that he can understand her sorrow and there are many phases of sorrow, the first being denial, then anger and later one starts feeling this should have happened instead of this. He tells her that the pain will get less once she starts living with it. Akshara tells him that he is right as right now she is on the second step with anger as she did not deserve this and she will punish Abhimanyu.

Later we see Abhimanyu meeting his family outside the court. Anand and Parth assure him that they are with him. Abhi tells his mother that she trusts her Kanhaji while he trusts Mahadev and the truth will surely come out. Abhi asks Akshara about Abhir but she tells him since Abhinav is no more Abhir does not have a father. Abhir and Ruhi try talking to Abhi but his phone is switched off and they feel something is wrong. The court hearing begins with Kairav, Muskaan, Manish and others giving their statements. On the other hand, Abhir finds Abhinav’s phone and wonders how he was messaging him if his phone is here. Abhir and Ruhi feel something is being hidden from them.

The judge announces that the court is adjourned till tomorrow. Manjiri requests Akshara to not repeat her mistake and not punish someone else out of her sorrow. Abhi asks her to not worry as the truth will come out soon. Inspector tells Akshara that he has taken blood samples of the culprit for the alcohol test and he will let her know if he finds out anything. Abhir enquires Akshara about the police coming home. In the meanwhile, Abhi shows Manjiri the gift he brought for Abhinav which was none other than Abhir’s legal custody. On the other hand, Akshara tells Abhir that Abhinav had called her and that he wants to talk to him about something so he can call him tomorrow. Abhir keeps wondering why Akshara is lying to him

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Manish will decide to disclose Abhinav’s death news to the kids. Abhir and Ruhi will get shocked to see the garlands in Abhinav’s picture. Will Akshara prove Abhimanyu guilty or will he come out innocent?

