Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 17: Abhir learns about Abhinav's demise

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th August written update: The episode starts with Swarna worried about giving plain food to Abhir and Ruhi. Surekha feels the kids will question them for sure but Arohi assures her she will handle them with explanations. Soon Abhir and Ruhi arrive for breakfast and Ruhi asks everyone if they are getting plain food due to someone being unwell. Akshara offers bread and jam to the kids. Ruhi asks her if she can share her bread and jam with Akshara if she does not like the plain food. Later, Abhir spots vermillion on Swarna and Surekha and enquires about Akshara not wearing vermillion. Akshara chokes and lies to him that the vermillion box was empty and she forgot to buy a new one.

Later, Kairav and Muskaan are seen lighting a diya in front of Abhinav’s picture. Muskaan informs Kairav that Neelima is not well and she is worried about her health now. Surekha and Arohi tell Akshara that she needs to inform Abhir about Abhinav’s death. Akshara feels that Abhir is too young to handle the truth but Arohi tells her that now it is important to tell him the truth. Akshara asks for a solution from Manish and he advises her to reveal the truth to Abhir before it gets too late. On the other hand, Muskaan is grateful to Kairav for being thoughtful about Neelima. She further thanks him for hiding Abhinav’s picture so that Abhir does not learn the truth. Akshara finally gathers the courage to reveal the truth to Abhir. Later, the kids find the study room key fallen from Kairav’s jacket. They get shocked seeing the garland on Abhinav’s picture while Ruhi runs out remembering Neel.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Take a look at the promo of the show

Ruhi cries in front of Akshara and asks her if Abhinav will never come back. Manjiri worries about Abhir while Abhir asks Akshara about the garland in Abhinav’s picture. Finally, Akshara reveals the truth about Abhinav’s demise leaving him shocked. Abhir runs out of the house and prays to God to return Abhinav to him while Akshara tries to console him. Akshara tells him that Abhinav has now become a star in the sky but Abhir refuses to listen to her. Later, she realises Abhir has a fever and Manish decides to get medicines for him.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai, Akshara will turn Abhimanyu’s defence lawyer. Manjiri feels that is just Akshara’s trap for Abhimanyu. Will Akshara punish Abhimanyu or will he prove himself innocent?

This episode has been watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Monika Bhadoriya participating in Bigg Boss 17?