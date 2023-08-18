Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update August 18: Abhir longes for Abhinav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 18: The episode starts with everyone trying to handle Abhir. He tells Akshara that he has booked tickets for them and they should leave in an hour. Manish tells everyone how will Abhir react when he learns about the person behind Abhinav’s death. Akshara tells Abhir they have to stay in the house but Abhir persists to meet Abhir. Akshara finally agrees to go to Kasauli for Abhir. Later, Abhimanyu is seen dreaming about Abhir. Abhir tells him that he hates him and he can never become his son. Abhimanyu starts feeling worried about Abhir and requests the Inspector to let him have a phone call with his son. On the other hand, Arohi tells Akshara that Abhir still has a fever and requests her to not leave them as she will miss her.

Abhir asks her to get Abhimanyu and Arohi in Kasauli so that they can enjoy together. In the car, Abhir starts playing the radio and starts crying for Abhinav as he misses him. Akshara asks everyone to go away as she goes after Abhir. Abhir hugs her and continues crying for Abhinav. Kairav tells Akshara that they should tell Abhir that Abhimanyu is responsible for Abhinav’s death. However, Akshara tells him that they will talk to Abhir after the court case. Manijiri tells Akshara that she believes in Abhimanyu while Akshara tells her that Abhimanyu is a murderer who snatched Abhinav away from him with his plan. Later, Abhir faints at the staircase and Akshara runs to look after him. Manjiri insists to meet Abhir but Muskaan lashes out at him. Akshara worries about Abhir and wonders if he will ever become fine. Abhir continues to miss Abhinav and believes that his father will come back soon.

n the morning, Akshara decides to make some hot chocolate for Abhir. She hears a song and realises its Vandana’s voice as they have met at a music workshop. She calls Vandana’s voice unique and Vandana comes to meet her. She asks Akshara if everything is fine and Akshu informs her that she has lost her husband Abhinav. Vandana asks about Abhir and tells Akshara that she is strong and her son is the reason behind her life. Akshara further tells Vandana that she did not change and the world wants to hear her voice. Vandana motivates her to conquer the world and leaves. On the other hand, Abhimanyu requests the constable to let him make a video call with Abhir and the constable asks him to wait.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will shock everyone by announcing herself as Abhimanyu’s defence lawyer. While Abhimanyu believes in Akshara, Manjiri feels it is her revenge plan.

