Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update, August 22: Akshara proves Abhimanyu's innocence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd August 2023, written update: The Episode starts with Akshara signing Abhi. Shefali and Suvarna request Manjiri to have faith in Akshara. Manisha tells that it is a big mistake of Akshara to fight for Abhi. Later, Akshara presents the evidence in front of the judge to prove Abhi’s innocence. She shows a video of Abhi trying to save Abhinav from falling off the cliff. Akshara reveals that this video was accidentally recorded on Shefali’s phone. She further reveals that Abhi and Abhinav were good friends and that whatever happened was an accident, not a murder.

Judge declares Abhi innocent and free of the murder charges. Manjiri emotionally hugs Abhi and is glad that her son is proven innocent. Abhi tells her that he always told her to Akshara. Akshara feels bad about making Abhi the villain and it was just her fate that took Abhinav away from her. Manish apologises to her while Abhi feels grateful to her for trusting him when no one believed him and he could not have lived the murder accusation. Later, Manish apologises to Abhi for falsely accusing him and the latter hugs him . Manjiri too apologises to Akshara for not trusting her when she decided to fight Abhi’s case. In the meanwhile, Kairav asks Muskaan if she still has a problem with Abhi and the latter tells him that this would not bring back Abhinav. Muskaan and Surekha both blame Abhi for taking Abhinav near the cliff and getting him drunk.

Later, Akshara tells Abhi that she will go home and tell Abhir that he is innocent. Abhi tells her that the pain will not go easily and they have to be there for Abhi. Abhir asks Akshara if Abhi is free now so he can get Abhinav back . She tells him it is not possible and hugs Abhir telling him that his father has now become a guiding light. Abhir asks her to bring Abhinav back but she refuses and Abhir leaves. On the other hand, Abhi is welcomed back home by Ruhi and Shivansh. Ruhi asks him to sleep on her lap and asks him to end his issues with Abhir. He calls Akshara to meet Abhir and Manish tells him that he is sleeping now. Later Abhir comes to meet Abhir and cries seeing Abhir sleeping so he decides to visit the next day.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhi will try to help Abhir in his depression. Later, Abhir will disappear leaving the two worried. Will Akshara and Abhimanyu reunite for their child ?

