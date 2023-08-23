Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 23: Abhir slips into depression

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 23 written update: The episode starts with Akshara worried about Abhir missing his school. Abhi tells her to not worry as time will heal everything. Muskaan shares how Abhi came here when he got free. Dadi tries to wake up Abhir but he does not listen to anyone. Ruhi suggests a Disneyland trip for Abhir but Abhi tells her that Abhir needs his family now. Ruhi gets everyone emotional by asking if Abhinav too become a star. Abhi tells him that Abhinav did become a star but will always help us. Suwarna wonders when will their lives become normal and goes to sleep. At night, everyone asks Abhir why he is still watching TV but he does not listen to anyone. Akshara advises Abhir to not act stubbornly.

In the morning, Abhir keeps Abhinav’s picture with him and starts feeding him his favorite food imagining him to be alive. Manish asks Akshara if she still wants to go to Kasauli as the case is over. Akshara tells him that her life is there and she will work hard for Abhir. Suwarna tells her that Abhinav’s good memories will always be there. Dadi asks Akshara to think about Abhi but Abhi asks her there is no need to think about him. Abhi tells her that he cannot take Abhinav’s place but he will always fulfill his responsibilities and she thanks him. Muskaan leaves all of a sudden and Kairav tells everyone that Abhinav’s loss is huge so she will take time. Akshara and Abhi go to find Abhir and ask him to wake up. Abhi apologies him for not being there for him as his docman. Abhir asks Akshara to make Abhinav’s favorite cake and tea for him.

Akshara tells everyone about Ahir demanding Abhinav’s tea and cake but everyone gets shocked as Abhir demanded the same things from them. Akshara wonders how Abhir fell asleep after having so much tea. Everyone looks for Abhir and finds him murmuring while sleeping. Akshara asks him about eating too much cake and tea but she does not get any answers. Abhi tells everyone that Abhir has slipped into depression and confirms the same due to Abhir’s overeating. The doctor tells Abhi to not stress Abhir as he is close to Abhinav and it is his responsibility. Abhi and Akshara worry about Abhir and they decide to keep aside their differences for Abhir.

