Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 25: Akshara- Abhimanyu try cheering up Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,25th August written update: This Episode starts with Akshara telling how Abhinav used to make donations during good occasions. She decides to send jam bottles to orphanages to remember Abhinav. Abhi comes to meet Akshara and tells her that even though her pain will not be less, he will continue trying to make her happy. He gives her some delicious food sent by his mother for Abhir and Akshara. Everyone gets their boxes and gets sad seeing Abhinav’s name on the notes. Akshara requests everyone to be happy for Abhir and decides to take Abhir to a psychiatrist. Abhi says that Abhir has to accept the reality and he needs psychiatric treatment for his wounds to heal properly. Suwarna suggests talking to Abhir instead of the psychiatrist but Akshara tells her that Abhir is not willing to share things with him as he does not want to trouble them. She says she wants Abhinav’s death and Manish suggests getting a good doctor for Abhir’s depression treatment. Akshara asks everyone to put a smile on their faces to distract Abhir.

The next morning, Abhir sees Manish and Kairav arguing over playing with paper planes meant for jewellery designs. Later Akshara gets breakfast for Abhir while Dadi and Suvarna start unfolding the papers. Abhir also joins them in unfolding with papers which motivates everyone. Ruhi feels sad about Abhir returning to Kasauli but Arohi tells her that they will continue visiting Abhir. Manijiri gets emotional and advises Akshara to return to Kasauli if she wants. Abhi tells Abhir that his friends are waiting for him outside and even Akshara urges Abhir that how other kids are missing him for a football match. She makes a paper earring design and tells how Abhinav had finalised this on her anniversary. Abhi tries giving milk to Abhir to distract him.

Later, Muskaan tells Kairav she needs to submit documents to leave for Mumbai. Kairav tells her that Abhir needs them but she tells him that everyone is just trying to make Abhir forget Abhinav. Abhir tries to apologise to her but she asks him to focus on Abhir and she can take of her pain. Abhir falls asleep while Manish thanks Abhi for distracting Abhir from the anniversary.

