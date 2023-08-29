Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update August 29: Abhir's exam fear leads to bed-wetting issue

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th August 2023 written update: The Episode starts with Akshara's team winning the penalty. Manish refuses to go saying he is wearing lenses and the boys start laughing at him. Akshara that they had one goal in charity and the boys tell her that they gave it as they did not want a poor old man to suffer a heart attack. Abhir asks everyone to stop fighting and he starts looking around for Abhir. Later Abhir is seen keeping his foot on the ball. The boys mock him saying a little boy cannot take penalty. Abhir manages to hit a goal making the goalkeeper fall to the ground and the team wins the match. Everyone claps for Abhir and Manish dances with him. Akshara wonders why is he not smiling as she thinks about Abhinav.

Abhir finally smiles leaving Akshara delighted. Akshara asks Abhi about purposely getting hurt to get Abhir on the ground. Abhi replies he did it for Abhir’s happiness and can do anything for him. She tries helping him and says that this is just a start as they will teach Abhir to stay happy and bring him out of depression. They get happy seeing Abhir dancing. The doctor finds improvement in Abhir’s behavior. Abhinav’s diary falls and Abhi asks Akshara about the poor jokes written on the diary. She gets emotional remembering Abhinav and wonders why he left her and Abhir alone. Abhi consoles her telling her that he too had lost his grandmother and his mother told him that one must convince the sorrow and even share it with others. They smile hearing a radio show about old love and new relations. They share a chocolate together and decide to take Abhir’s responsibility together.

The next morning, Abhir wakes up from a bad dream and finds his bed wet. Akshara calls him out for school while Abhir sprays perfume on the bed. Abhi enters his room and finds him scared. Abhir tells him that it is happening for 3 days and he does not want to fail exams. Abhi hugs him and tells him to focus on his exams and he won't tell his secret to anybody. Akshara enters and Abhi tells her that Abhir is just scared of exams. Later, Abhi asks Akshara if he can stay with Abhir till his exams.

This episode has been watched on Disney Plus Hotstar

ALSO READ: Tumne mujhe loot liya, barbaad kar diya': Rakhi Sawant chants Adil Khan Durrani's name, cries inconsolably