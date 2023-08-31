Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update, August 31: Abhir becomes Student of the Year

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update 31st August 2023: The Episode starts with Abhir liking the new house. Akshara asks him to get ready fast and they will help him with the cleaning. Abhir asks Abhi to put him down as he will get dirty but Abhi tells him that now he has got the opportunity to do all these things as a father. Akshara thanks everyone for coming for Abhir but Ruhi jokes she only came for Akshara, not Abhir. On the other hand, Muskaan cries seeing Abhinav’s picture. She falls off a stool but Kairav catches her. She apologises to him for her behavior and asks him to give her some time to get over Abhinav’s death as he was her only family member. Kairav tells her that she can take as much as she wants. They both hug each other and Akshara comes to tease them. The entire family dance and sing together.

Later, Akshara sees Abhi sleeping with Abhir. She gets emotional remembering Abhinav and says she is glad that Abhir has found a father figure in Abhi but she is feeling helpless to see all this. Abhi tells her that she should not have to call the doctor at night and she has to be patient with Abhir’s situation. She jokes with him that they have to keep Abhir’s situation confidential and speak to him like narrating a story. Abhir wakes up and finds the bedsheet dry and hugs Abhi. Akshara tests him by asking questions related to the exams and he answers them well.

The show takes a one-month leap where the entire family is seen getting ready for Abhir’s school function as he is getting a student of the year award. Manish informs everyone about Muskaan’s job promotion and that she does not need to go to Mumbai. Manjiri informs everyone how Akshara is fighting her court cases like a Tigress. Aarohi asks Abhi and Akshara to relax as it is a big day for Abhir. Abhi and Akshara get bow ties for Abhir and Abhir gets confused so they put the bow ties on him. Akshara kisses him and Abhir asks them to settle down as he needs to get the Student of the Year award.

This episode has been watched on Disney Plus Hotstar

