Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 1: Abhira gets back her license; Armaan or RK, who helped?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 1: The episode begins with Abhir pleading with Charu to give their love another chance. Both of them can't stop thinking about each other. Meanwhile, Kiara decides to confront Abhir. When they meet, Abhir clearly tells Kiara that he doesn’t love her and admits his love for Charu. This angers Kiara, and she insists that Charu doesn’t feel the same way. Abhir asks Kiara to be mature, but she believes her love can change his heart.

Elsewhere, Dadi speaks with Charu, assuring her that she doesn’t have feelings for Abhir. She reminds Charu that, unlike Kiara, she always prioritizes family over emotions. Meanwhile, Abhir and Kiara get into an argument. Kiara lingers around, but Abhir tells her to go home. She reveals she had gifted him a bracelet, but Abhir returns it, showing no interest. To ease the tension, Abhira decides to drop her home.

At the same time, Armaan secretly goes through Abhira’s files, wanting to help her. Sanjay finds him working late and questions him, but Armaan hides the files. Later, RK sneaks into his office and steals Abhira’s files, vowing to support her.

Abhira advises Kiara to focus on her studies, but Kiara stubbornly asks her to convince Abhir to marry her. Sanjay sees them together and accuses Abhira of misleading Kiara. Armaan steps in, telling Sanjay to listen to Abhira’s side. She clarifies that Kiara went to meet Abhir on her own. Armaan asks Sanjay to take Kiara home. Abhira feels bad for both Charu and Kiara. Later, Armaan and Abhira discuss the complicated situation involving Abhir, Charu, and Kiara.

Meanwhile, RK calls Abhira and asks her to report to the bar council. She recalls Armaan’s past actions and refuses to speak with him. Armaan, on the other hand, wonders what RK told her and admits he doesn’t like him. At the bar council, RK supports Abhira, leading the authorities to review her case. Eventually, her work permit is restored, making her overjoyed

Sanjay assumes Armaan helped Abhira, while Armaan is confused about finding her files missing. Sanjay plans to report Abhira, but Armaan stops him. Later, Abhira asks RK if he helped her just because she previously supported Shivani. RK responds that she will bring him more cases in the future. In return, he asks for her friendship. Abhira agrees, forming a new bond with RK. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.