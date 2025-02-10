Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 10: Will Sanjay bless Charu and Abhir for their engagement?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 10: The episode begins with Abhira overhearing Kaveri telling someone to keep a secret from Armaan. This makes Abhira curious, and she starts wondering what Kaveri is hiding. Meanwhile, Kaveri reassures Armaan that she will be back soon. Abhira grows more concerned about the secret.

On the other hand, the Goenkas arrive at the Poddar household. Manish advises Abhir to stay calm and think carefully before making decisions, especially as he takes on Charu’s responsibility. He reminds Abhir that his relationship with Charu is already under pressure and suggests taking things slowly. Abhir agrees, admitting that he can’t rush through life, while Abhira looks back on her past.

At the Poddar house, the family welcomes Abhir. Kajal greets him warmly, but Vidya avoids him. Armaan invites Abhira inside, but she accidentally trips and grabs Armaan’s hand for support. Vidya recalls Sanjay’s warning that Abhira might create distance between Armaan and his family, which makes her feel uneasy.

Swarna asks Kajal to call Charu, but Ruhi decides to bring her instead. When Abhir sees Charu, he is mesmerized and asks why she was ignoring him. Charu realizes her mistake and confesses her love for him.

Meanwhile, Kaveri receives a phone call, and Abhira follows her to check what’s happening. Kaveri catches her and accuses her of spying, but Abhira denies it, saying she was just wandering around. Kaveri scolds her, but Abhira stands up for herself, saying Kaveri has no right to criticize her.

Manish asks about Sanjay, who is hesitant to bless Abhir and Charu’s relationship. Abhir tries to convince Sanjay to stay, but Sanjay challenges him. He tells Abhir that if he thinks he is not good enough for Charu, he should bow before him. Manish advises Abhira to let Abhir handle the situation. Even though Abhira is worried, Abhir does as Sanjay asks, finally making Sanjay accept his relationship with Charu.

Elsewhere, RK misses Abhira and wonders how he will manage without her.

During the wedding rituals, the pandit asks for the bride’s and groom’s parents. Abhira explains that their parents are no longer alive. Abhir adds that Abhira has always been like his parents. Ruhi feels insecure, wondering if Abhira is the only important person in Abhir’s life. The pandit then asks Charu’s aunt, Vidya, to perform a ritual, which leaves everyone in shock. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.