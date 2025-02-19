Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 19: Abhira sees Kaveri burning Madhav-Shivani's pic; will she confront her?

The episode begins with Abhira stopping Kaveri from burning Madhav’s picture and questioning her actions. Kaveri grows suspicious, wondering if Abhira knows about Shivani, while Abhira starts to suspect that Kaveri is hiding the truth about Armaan’s real mother. Instead of answering, Kaveri avoids the topic.

Meanwhile, Sanjay asks Manish for a fresh start, and Manish forgives him. The Poddars warmly welcome the Goenka family. Ruhi hints that Abhir’s wedding will bring unexpected changes for both families.

While Armaan looks for Abhira, RK realizes that Kaveri never actually invited others but instead went to his home to meet him, making him doubt her intentions. He, too, begins searching for Abhira. Elsewhere, Abhir tries to find Charu, but Manish asks him to wait.

Feeling disheartened by her failed attempt to find Armaan’s mother, Abhira accidentally bumps into Armaan. Sensing her distress, he asks if he is the reason for her tears, but she refuses to open up. Meanwhile, Vidya confronts Madhav about Shivani. Though Madhav insists that Shivani is no longer a part of his life, Vidya asks if he would choose her over Shivani. Madhav reassures Vidya that she is his present and future, leaving her emotional.

Later, Armaan admits to Abhira that he feels guilty for hurting her. He explains that he wanted to help her but was stopped by RK. He then assures her that he won’t come between her and RK. Abhira is taken aback, realizing that Armaan believes she has accepted RK’s proposal. She confronts him, asking how he could think she would move on. In an emotional moment, both confess that they don’t want to be apart.

Suddenly, RK informs them that Charu is missing, shocking both families. Abhira reassures Abhir, promising to find Charu. RK heads out to search, while Sanjay asks Abhir if he has spoken to Charu recently. Abhir recalls that Charu was worried about Kiara.

Meanwhile, Shivani decides to leave town but wants to meet RK and Abhira before she goes. When Abhira hears about Charu’s disappearance, Abhir assumes that Charu betrayed him and left because she wanted him to marry Kiara. While Armaan defends Charu, Abhir insists she abandoned him for Kiara. Ruhi tries to comfort him, but Abhira advises her to give him some time. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.